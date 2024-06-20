Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 9,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

