Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 68,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 33,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.
Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.
