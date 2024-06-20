Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 68,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 33,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James H. Ballengee acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,053,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,112.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vivakor news, CEO James H. Ballengee bought 47,500 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,938.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Ballengee bought 30,000 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,053,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,112.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 261,521 shares of company stock worth $358,774. Corporate insiders own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

