W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 313.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $924.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $934.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

