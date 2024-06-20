Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

