Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Equal Weight

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 50.7 %

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.