Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $64.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Ball Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of BALL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

