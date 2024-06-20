Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 219 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $17,082.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.5 %

WDC stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

