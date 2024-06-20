William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

