William C. Mitchell Sells 3,350 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First US Bancshares accounts for about 1.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 2.44% of First US Bancshares worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

