Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,713 shares of company stock worth $112,547,513. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

