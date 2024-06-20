World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $166.62 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00042583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000717 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.