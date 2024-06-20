Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Steve Cooke Buys 10,000 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,523.51).

LON YNGA opened at GBX 966 ($12.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 981.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,017.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.33. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,583.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

