Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Decreased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.