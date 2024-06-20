Zacks Research Comments on The AES Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

Get AES alerts:

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AES by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

