Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

QGEN stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

