Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. American Trust increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 52.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $14,022,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $5,312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.