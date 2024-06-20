Zcash Price Reaches $20.57 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $335.93 million and approximately $41.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $20.57 or 0.00031036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

