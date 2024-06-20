Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Head-To-Head Review

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -213.77% -36.96% -30.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.49 $433.99 million N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $49.75 million 94.01 -$102.18 million ($1.82) -49.89

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.