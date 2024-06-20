Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

