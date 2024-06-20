Zentry Price Hits $0.0253 (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Zentry has a market cap of $138.59 million and $19.66 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,477,724,062 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,467,807,841.078094 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02496429 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $20,162,981.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

