Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zeta Global by 11.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zeta Global by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Zeta Global stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

