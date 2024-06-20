Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock worth $2,846,739 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,096,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

