Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 172 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,702 ($34.33) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($5,905.26).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.20), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($775,600.00).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($35.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,577.79).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($30.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,447.33).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.01), for a total value of £128,443.81 ($163,206.87).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.51), for a total value of £375,298.40 ($476,872.17).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,686 ($34.13) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,065 ($26.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($35.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,647.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,466.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,337.84%.

CCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.86) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,875 ($36.53).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

