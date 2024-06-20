Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

