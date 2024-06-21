10,050 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,858. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

