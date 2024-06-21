14,904 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.