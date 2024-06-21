16,932 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,018,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

