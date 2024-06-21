17,348 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 138,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

SON opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

