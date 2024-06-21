20,726 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of INDA opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

