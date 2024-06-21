221 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE SAP opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

