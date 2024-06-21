2,510 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NBIX stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,697 shares of company stock worth $11,975,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

