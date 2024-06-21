2,714 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 923,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 487.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 701,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 215.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 662,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

