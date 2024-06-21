2,807 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.