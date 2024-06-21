360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$329,853.75 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 527,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$329,853.75 ($218,446.19).

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Tony Pitt acquired 219,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$139,941.00 ($92,676.16).

On Monday, June 17th, Tony Pitt purchased 400,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$256,000.00 ($169,536.42).

On Friday, April 19th, Tony Pitt acquired 68,099 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,583.36 ($28,863.15).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tony Pitt bought 269,419 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$172,428.16 ($114,190.83).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,068,478 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$683,825.92 ($452,864.85).

On Thursday, March 28th, Tony Pitt bought 967,649 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$590,265.89 ($390,904.56).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tony Pitt bought 125,758 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$79,227.54 ($52,468.57).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.