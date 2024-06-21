37,203 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $15,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVTY opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

