3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 368.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

