4,114 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $191.83 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

