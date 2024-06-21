4,259 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

