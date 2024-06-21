4,623 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,182,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

