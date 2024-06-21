646 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

