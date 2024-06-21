660 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $142.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,029 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.