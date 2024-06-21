670 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

IWV opened at $309.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $310.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

