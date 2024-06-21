ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.10

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.10 and traded as high as $57.57. ABB shares last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 420,312 shares trading hands.

ABB Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

