Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 46,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

