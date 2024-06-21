abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.48. abrdn shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 541 shares.

abrdn Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.