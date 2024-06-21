Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.850-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.1 billion-$65.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture stock opened at $306.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

