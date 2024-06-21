Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Accolade has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

