ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Buys 148 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).

On Friday, May 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 148 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($189.94).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard John Jeffery purchased 146 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($191.08).

Shares of AOM opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.86 million, a PE ratio of -5,155.00 and a beta of 0.34. ActiveOps Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

