Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

NYSE ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

