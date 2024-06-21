Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 126,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,920,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.98 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

